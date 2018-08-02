Nationals say bye to pitcher after tantrum

Shawn Kelley's outburst on the mound got him booted from the Washington Nationals.

The Nationals designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday, a day after he threw his glove to the ground and glared into the dugout while working the ninth inning of a 25-4 blowout of the New York Mets.

Kelley entered the game with Washington leading 25-1. He appeared agitated and was working quickly, and he had already allowed a run when the plate umpire warned him to slow down. After the warning, he gave up a two-run home run to Austin Jackson, prompting the outburst.

"I thought [the way] he acted, portrayed on the field last night, was disrespectful to the name on the front of the jersey, the organization, specifically [Manager] Davey Martinez," Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said. "You're either in or you're in the way. I thought he was in the way.

"That's something you don't come back from. It was a disrespectful act. I thought it warranted him leaving the team. I couldn't see how he would face the rest of the teammates and the coaching staff and the manager after such a selfish act in a 25-1 game."

Kelley apologized for his actions afterward, saying he just wanted the game to end.

"I was just trying to get through the inning and get the game over with," Kelley said. "I thought everybody had seen enough baseball for one evening."

The 34-year-old Kelley signed as a free agent with Washington in December 2015 and appeared in 135 games with the team. He had a 3.34 ERA in 35 appearances this season. He has pitched in 424 games, all in relief, over 10 seasons with four teams, and has a 3.73 career ERA.

Martinez said the decision to cut ties with Kelley was painful but necessary.

"Knowing what we did yesterday, scoring all those runs, everybody's feeling good. He comes into the game, slams his glove, frustrated with everyone. That, to me, bothered me a lot," Martinez said. "Here's a guy that I have respect for, and I have to tell him, 'We're going to DFA you,' and I wish him all the best. Here's a guy that I got to know personally. He's not a bad person."

Ryder outlook

Russell Knox was overlooked as a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup two years ago, but a late surge -- runner-up at the French Open, a victory in the Irish Open -- has given him a chance to make the European team this year.

Knox had the right perspective when it comes to an event like the Ryder Cup.

"It's not a goal of mine as much as it's a reward," he said after missing the cut at the British Open. "My goal was to play good this week, to try and have my best major finish. Ryder Cup is a reward for good play. Of course, it's on my goal list, but I'm not focusing on it. I'm focusing on each event and trying to finish off the season.

"So the Ryder Cup, of course, is there. It's like a little diamond hanging there at the end. But I've got to take care of a lot of business before that."

Sports quiz

Name the three other Major League teams Shawn Kelley played for before he joined the Washington Nationals?

Sports answer

The Seattle Mariners, the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres

TIM COOPER

Sports on 08/02/2018