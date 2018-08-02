O-line target McBride looking forward to Arkansas visit

Arkansas offensive line target Melvin McBride discussed his top five schools, including Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.

McBride, 6-4, 318 pounds, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisville, Indiana and Memphis. He also talked of plans to officially visit the Hogs for the Alabama game.

He grew up playing basketball and has only played one year of football. He has a 350 pound bench press, 600 squat and a 305 power clean.

Relationship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry and Coach Chad Morris:

"He's a real cool coach. He's a real cool coach. He's an up-to -date coach he's not one of those old school coaches. He keeps up-to-date to new styles.

"Coach Morris seems real genuine and I can tell he cares about the team more than just winning"