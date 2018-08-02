Recruiting Thursday: Future Razorback Adonis Otey

Arkansas cornerback commitment Adonis Otey discussed his decision to be a Hog on Recruiting Thursday.

Otey, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from schools like Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others on Wednesday. He visited Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

Razorback fans on Twitter after his announcement:

"I just had to turn my phone off it was blowing up so much. I kept it on a little bit, but I ended up turning it off."

Relaltionship with cornerbacks coach Mark Smith:

"He contacts me a lot. It's like a family thing with me and him. He just keeps in contact all the time."

Told the coaches he wanted to be a Hog:

"I just told them I wanted to Call the Hogs and when I told them they were super excited. Coach Morris started jumping up and down and Coach Chavis ran through the hallway with his shirt off."