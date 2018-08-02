Salt Bowl tickets on sale

Tickets for the 2018 Salt Bowl between Bryant and Benton are on sale at all Big Red stores in Saline County.

The Salt Bowl is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It is the second time in the series that the game will be played on a Saturday. It will be held during zero week, which is taking place in Arkansas for the first time.

Tickets are $10 each and include a Salt Bowl T-shirt. On game day, tickets will be available at War Memorial Stadium for $8, but that price does not include the T-shirt.

There will be indoor club tickets available for $25, which include a T-shirt and can be purchased at either the Benton Chamber of Commerce or the Bryant Chamber of Commerce. The chambers of commerce also will have parking passes available for $25.

Bryant is the home team and its fans will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium. Benton fans will sit on the east side.

The Salt Bowl committee announced Wednesday that KATV sports director Steve Sullivan will toss the honorary coin at the Salt Bowl.

Bryant won last year's game 49-42 in front of 32,123 fans.

-- Jeremy Muck

