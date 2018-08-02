School group's funds missing, arrest made

An active member of a parent-teacher organization in the Pulaski County Special School District stole more than $12,000 in donations over a three-year period, authorities said Wednesday.

Pulaski County deputies arrested Crystal Faye Phillips-Strom, 33, on Tuesday on charges of fraudulent use of a debit card and theft of property after school officials reported the missing money last week, according to a report.

School district spokesman Deb Roush said Wednesday that Phillips-Strom was employed part time at Oak Grove Elementary as a recess and lunch supervisor, but that it was Phillips-Strom's volunteer capacity as manager of parent-teacher organization funds that is in question.

"A school has very little control over PTO," Roush said. "We keep that very separate. It's in that capacity that ... there seemed to be some mis-accounting of funds."

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said the funds were donations made to the organization. The donations, Burk said, were placed in a bank account. Phillips-Strom is accused of misusing the associated debit card and checks, Burk said.

Upon her arrest and after deputies went over her right to remain silent, deputies said, Phillips-Strom admitted to taking about $6,000. The missing funds total $12,761.68, according to reports.

Burk said investigators believe she is responsible for all of the missing funds and that she's being charged in the disappearance of the full amount.

Roush said Principal Yvette Dillingham noticed about two weeks ago that funds appeared to be missing, and Dillingham requested that the district do an internal audit and turn the matter over to the sheriff's office.

Once the scope of the case became apparent, a police report says, the school district called in a state auditor.

Phillips-Strom works at the school for only two hours each day, but Roush said she was a steady volunteer for Oak Grove Elementary. Roush said Phillips-Strom has been suspended without pay pending the results of the investigation.

Phillips-Strom was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she had been released as of Wednesday evening.

