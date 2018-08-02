Home / Latest News /
Sentencing set for former Arkansas lawmaker who pleaded guilty to accepting $80,000 in bribes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:15 a.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this month in the case of a former Arkansas lawmaker and county judge who pleaded guilty to accepting more than $80,000 in a corruption probe that has ensnared several former legislators and others.
A notice filed last week states Henry "Hank" Wilkins IV is set to be sentenced in federal court on Aug. 29 in Little Rock. Wilkins in April admitted that while a state lawmaker from 2010 to 2014, he accepted a series of bribes from lobbyists and nonprofit organizations. Prosecutors said that in exchange, Wilkins voted in favor of specific legislation and steered about $245,000 to entities that funneled bribes to Wilkins through his church.
Wilkins, a former state representative and senator, stepped down as Jefferson County judge earlier this year.
JMort69 says... August 2, 2018 at 11:39 a.m.
Oh how the mighty are falling. This crook actually involved his church, where he is a preacher. If only those who blindly vote because someone claims to be holy would use this as a lesson. Every scam pulled on the people of Arkansas, thus far, has involved one or the other religious institution. Ecclesia College, Oren Paris, III, third generation preacher, Rusty Cranford, Jon Woods, Micah Neal, all working their crimes under the guise of religion. Those who supported Ecclesia are some of the most radical in our legislature, Bob Ballinger, Cecile Bledsoe, Bart Hester all scream about how holy they are. Me thinks they protest too much. And, when they do, they generally have something to hide. I hope that, with the feds on all their tails, all the crooks will be outed and, preferably, before the November election. Since the radical, religious types will probably ignore these transgressions, and call it a "government conspiracy" as we've already heard from some, they will march like blind footsoldiers to the polls and vote for these crooks anyway. So, its up to those of us who have our eyes wide open and base our votes on the behavior and policies promoted by a candidate, not on their phony words. We must outvote the one issue radicals and those who pledge allegiance to their party. Please note that the crooks have come from both parties so save the finger pointing. These are just plain old criminals, we need to treat them that way.
