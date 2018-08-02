Teen arrested in fatal shooting at North Little Rock skate park; 2 others sought on warrants

Authorities have arrested one teen and named two others as suspects in a fatal shooting at a skate park near the Arkansas River in North Little Rock last month.

The city's Police Department said 17-year-old Davion Wright was arrested Wednesday night and will face charges as an adult of capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.

Wright's arrest comes about two weeks after Armand Van Tonder was fatally shot at the park at 2800 River Road on the morning of July 16. A second victim, 18-year-old Jacob Bynum, was also shot, though authorities said he was expected to survive.

Police believe the two victims were shot during a robbery.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive page details killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock so far this year]

Investigators on Thursday also named two other suspects: Ladetrick Harris, 17, and Isiah Gilliam, 18, both of North Little Rock. Police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities previously said a $10,000 reward was being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction. A statement from police said investigators "anticipate more individuals to be charged in this case."

The killing came just days after a robbery was reported at the same skate park. In that case, three 21-year-olds were robbed at gunpoint July 10 by two people who first asked for "cigarettes, weed and a lighter."

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the three teens charged in the killing were suspected in the earlier holdup.