Prosecutors yet to file formal charges in kidnapping, killing of central Arkansas woman as teen suspects appear in court

The two teens held without bail in the abduction and slaying of a central Arkansas woman appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, but prosecutors have not filed formal charges in the case.

Prosecuting Attorney Luke Ferguson said that 16-year-old Robert Lee Smith, Jr. and 18-year-old Tacori D. Mackrell and their attorneys appeared before Judge Troy Braswell around 3 p.m.

Ferguson said the prosecution has not yet filed formal charges against Smith and Mackrell, but the two are being held in the Faulkner County jail on suspicion of capital murder, robbery, kidnapping and theft.

Ferguson said he was reviewing the case and that the Conway Police Department, Faulkner County sheriff’s office and Jefferson County sheriff’s office were continuing to investigate.

Another status hearing has been set for the first week of September, Ferguson said, adding that the prosecution must file charges within 60 days of a suspect’s arrest. He expects to meet that deadline.

Smith and Mackrell were arrested July 16, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Authorities said the two kidnapped 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein of Wooster on July 7, after she left the TJ Maxx in Conway. The teens are accused of killing Fragstein and dumping her body in Jefferson County, where authorities found it July 11.

Authorities started searching for the 72-year-old after her husband reported that she was missing.