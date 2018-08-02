One of nation's top cornerback prospects commits to Razorbacks

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects, Adonis Otey, orally committed Wednesday to the University of Arkansas over several of the nation's top programs.

He is the Hogs' seventh pledge in 10 days.

Otey, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Ohio State, Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and others. He visited Fayetteville on Feb. 25.

"I felt a lot of love from them," Otey told the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. "They told me they wanted me a lot."

He had planned to announce his decision Wednesday, but tweeted in the morning he was delaying his decision for a later date. He had a change of heart after talking to cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and announced his commitment a few hours later.

He plans to take his official visit to Fayetteville in the fall.

ESPN rates Otey a four-star prospect and the No. 30 athlete in the nation. He recorded 22 tackles on defense while having 21 carries for 131 yards and 4 touchdowns, along with 6 receptions for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Otey is the ninth prospect rated a four-star recruit by at least one recruiting service to commit to the Hogs, with eight coming from out of state.

He's glad to have his decision out of the way.

"Now I can just focus on football," he said.

The Razorbacks have 16 commitments, including nine on defense. ESPN rated Arkansas' class No. 31 before Otey's commitment.

His teammate, Trey Knox, 6-4, 210, is one of the nation's top receiver prospects with offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Ohio State, Florida, Tennessee, Clemson, Notre Dame, Stanford and others. He made an official visit to Fayetteville in June and left saying Arkansas was one of his top schools.

Smith and defensive coordinator John Chavis recruited Otey.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport