10 THINGS IN ARKANSAS THIS WEEKEND: Gridiron at The Rep, El Dorado Film Festival, Kiefer Sutherland + more

1 STIGMA

Thea Foundation, 401 Main St., North Little Rock, opens "The Mind Unveiled," an exhibition of work by Arkansas native Carmen Alexandria Thompson focusing on mental illness and the workings of the human mind through a fusion of painting, printmaking and mixed media, with a reception, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday. The $10 admission at the door covers heavy hors d'oeuvres by Ben E. Keith, an open beer-and-wine bar and the chance to win Thompson art. The exhibition, part of the foundation's quarterly Art Department series, will be up through Aug. 31; gallery hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. weekdays. Call (501) 379-9512, email stacey@theafoundation.org or visit theasartdepartment.com.

2 SKEWERING

It's Gridiron time again -- the central Arkansas legal community's biennial song-and-dance show skewering national and state politics, politicians and the legal profession, with music, lyrics and script by the super-secret Clandestine Committee. Shows continue at 7 p.m. today-Saturday at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St., Little Rock. Tickets are $30 (plus a service charge if purchased online); some proceeds go to support the Rep and the two matching grants it has received. Call (501) 378-0405 or visit therep.org.

3 'SUMMER NIGHTS'

A secret summer romance between good girl Sandy Dumbrowski and bad boy Danny Zuko faces peer-and clique pressures now that they're back in school in Grease (book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey), through Aug. 25 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Doors open and meals start 90 minutes before curtain. Tickets are $33-$35, $23 for children 15 and under; show-only tickets are $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

4 SHINDIG

Enjoy a night of mini golf, bumper boats, go-karts, laser tag and games galore at Bright Night, 5-9 p.m. Friday at Big Rock Mini-Golf and Fun Park, 11411 Baseline Road, Little Rock. The benefit for Methodist Family Health is open to all ages. Advance tickets are $30; on-site registration is $35, which includes a choice of four activities, prizes and food, including Chick-fil-A sandwiches and ice cream from Shake's Frozen Custard. Call (501) 906-4209 or visit methodistfamily.org. See story on Page 4E.

5 SAX

Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum headlines a concert 8 p.m. Saturday at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, the culmination of Art Porter Music Education Inc.'s eighth annual "A Work of ART," honoring the memory of the late Art Porter Sr., a jazz pianist, entertainer, educator and television producer, and his son, jazz saxophonist Art Porter Jr. The lineup also includes APME's 2018 scholarship recipient, Daniel Johnson II and other student entertainment. Tickets are $50-$65. Call (501) 492-9120 or visit artporter.org.

6 SONG

Three award-winning quartets (Titanium, The Ladies and Minor League) will join the Top of the Rock Chorus for its "Sing Like a Girl" concert, 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. The lineup also includes Megan Ahne, a University of the Ozarks graduate and the first winner of the chorus's Peggy Gram Scholarship, and the Sing Like a Girl Campers, attendees at a chorus-sponsored singing camp. Doors open at 6:15. Tickets are $20, $10 for children under 15. Visit topoftherockchorus.com.

7 SANDWICHING (IN HISTORY)

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will visit the National Old Line Building, 501 Woodlane St., opposite the state Capitol, Little Rock, noon Friday for this month's "Sandwiching in History" tour. Admission is free; participants are encouraged to take their lunches with them. Call (501) 324-9880, email info@arkansaspreservation.org or visit arkansaspreservation.org.

8 SHREK

Red Curtain Theatre has a cast of 60 from all over central Arkansas and as far as Corinth, Miss., for Shrek The Musical (music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, based on the 2001 DreamWorks animated film and the 1990 children's book by William Steig), 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Aug. 10-11 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Aug. 12 at Staples Auditorium, Hendrix College, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. Red Curtain will give $2 per ticket for Saturday's show to Arkansas Children's Hospital and is holding a food drive for the Certain Little Free Pantry during the run. Sponsors include the Conway Convention and Visitors Bureau and Smoothie King of Conway. Tickets are $22, $17 for students, military and senior citizens, $12 for children 10 and younger. Call (501) 499-9776, email info@redcurtaintheatre.com or visit redcurtaintheatre.com.

9 SCREENINGS

The fifth annual El Dorado Film Festival, today-Sunday, mostly at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E Fifth St., El Dorado. Things kick off at 7 p.m. today with the premiere screening of Indivisible, based on the true story of an Army chaplain who, returning from Iraq, faces a challenge to his marriage and his faith, at Stars Cinema, 2620 W. Hillsboro St., El Dorado. (National theatrical release date is Oct. 26.) A schedule is available at eldoMAD.com. A three-day pass is $35; a $100 VIP ticket includes a Sunday awards brunch, the Kiefer Sutherland concert and a Thursday Night Live performance by American Idol Season 9 finalist Casey James, 8 p.m. today in Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St.; tickets are $10. Call (870) 444-3007.

10 SUTHERLAND

Also in El Dorado, actor/musician Kiefer Sutherland and his band, Reckless Tour, perform at 9 p.m. Friday in Griffin Music Hall, 101 Locust St., in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. Doors open at 7. An opening act to be named will play at 8. Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 day of show. Call (870) 444-3007 or visit eldoMAD.com. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

Weekend on 08/02/2018