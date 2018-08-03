Home / Latest News /
2 Chinese researchers indicted years after visit to Arkansas center, accused of trying to steal rice production technology
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:40 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A federal grand jury has indicted two rice researchers from China accused of conspiring to steal rice technology from a research center in Arkansas.
The indictments announced Friday are linked to a Chinese delegation's trip in 2013 to the Dale Bumpers National Rice Research Center in Stuttgart. Two others have been convicted or pleaded guilty previously in a related case.
U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland said Liu Xuejun and Sun Yue were indicted on charges of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. The indictment states customs officers found stolen rice seeds in Liu and Sun's luggage when they flew through Hawaii on their way back to China.
Prosecutors say the seeds were designed for use in the medical field and had been developed by Ventria Bioscience.
DoubleBlind says... August 3, 2018 at 2:57 p.m.
This is a much bigger deal than anyone is letting on. Info/cyber security on the part of most if not all orgs is completely inadequate at best. A very large research hospital which employed several Chinese doctors (and theft is not exclusive to China) found them to be siphoning off proprietary technology, patient and treatment data. This is a massive problem.
