2021 prospect Jalen Ricks loaded with talent

— Swingman Jalen Ricks might be the one in-state 2021 prospect with the most upside.

Ricks, 6-5, 170 pounds, is a smooth operator with length that can score inside and out in a variety of ways while also using his reach to be an effective defender.

He was a key part of the 15-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks this spring and summer.

“Ricks is probably one of the more all-around talented guys in our program,” Hawks chairman Bill Ingram said. “He’s a Power 5 guy. He still has some development to do as far as his body and mentality in being more aggressive on both ends of the floor. His skill level on the offensive end ... he’s got the whole package.”

Ricks, who averaged 9.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a freshman for Class 5A Sylvan Hills, is looking to be a leader for the Bears this coming season.

“I want to make it a focus to be a leader for my school,” Ricks said. “I’m the best player, so I want to them to follow after me.”

Arkansas, TCU and Oklahoma are some of the schools showing interest. The Hogs were constantly at the Hawks' games at the FAB 48 in Las Vegas last week.

“It means a lot,” said Ricks of the Arkansas coaches showing up. ”It shows the hard work I’ve put in this summer — that it’s paying off with them showing interest. It means a lot to me, and they’re one of my dream schools.”

Ricks mentioned his other dream schools.

“Obviously Kentucky, Duke, all that,” Ricks said. “Just any school that wants me.”

His ability to hit the 3 or pull up gives defenders fits.

“I kind of play off my shot,” he said. “So if I hit a couple, I pump fake and go around.”

Ricks has noticed the Arkansas fans being excited about the 2020 and 2021 in-state classes.

“It’s pretty exciting that we have a fan base already and being this young,” Ricks said.