Arkansas-based taco chain to open 15th location

An Arkansas-based taco restaurant chain is set to open its 15th franchise.

Tacos 4 Life is coming to Texarkana, Texas, toward the end of the year or the beginning of the next. For every taco, quesadilla, salad, nachos or rice bowl sold, the business donates to feed children in need.

"With some of our food, we give back 22 cents," said Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. Tacos 4 Life first opened in 2014 in Conway, where its corporate headquarters is located.

The Texarkana location at Mall Drive off Cowhorn Creek will be the franchise's third in Texas and 15th overall. Tacos 4 Life has restaurants in Arkansas, Texas and North Carolina, and a Tennessee location is also planned.

The Texarkana location follows openings in Frisco and Waxahachie. Tacos 4 Life is partnering with local franchisee Toney Livingston to open the local restaurant.

"We've been honored to see the way each new community has embraced the mission and brand, and we are so excited to join another great community that will be home to Tacos 4 Life," Samuelson said. "Toney is the perfect guy to bring Tacos 4 Life to Texarkana, especially since it has been such a highly-anticipated location."

A former banker and youth pastor, Livingston lived in Texarkana for 14 years and has been involved with Tacos 4 Life since June 2017.