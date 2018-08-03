Driver gets 8 years for central Arkansas crash that killed 2-year-old riding in wagon

A driver who hit and killed a 2-year-old boy riding in a wagon on a central Arkansas road was sentenced to eight years in prison last week, court documents filed Monday show.

Thomas Fuell, 23, of Prattsville also received a suspended sentence of an additional two years, according to a sentencing order.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. July 10, 2016, in Saline County, authorities previously said.

A woman told investigators that she was walking down Arkansas 190 south of Benton while pulling her 2-year-old son in a red wagon behind her when a small dark pickup came around a curve and lost control.

It ran off the road, hitting the wagon and entering a ditch. According to a preliminary report, the pickup got back on the road and drove away.

The woman and her son were both taken to Saline Memorial Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead.

Fuell was arrested July 26, 2016, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported. He was originally charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

His prison term is more than the typical sentence for manslaughter, according to the sentencing order. The reason for the departure from the norm was the “severity of the crime and the impact to [the] vulnerable young victim."

A prosecutor's report filed Monday states Fuell consumed "a large quantity of alcohol" before the crash and "was positive for marijuana."