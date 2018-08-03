Home / Latest News /
State police called to investigate officer-involved shooting in northeast Arkansas
This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.
State police are responding to a request to investigate an officer-involved shooting in northeast Arkansas.
State police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said late Friday morning that troopers were still en route to the area and she had no additional information.
A message left for the Poinsett County sheriff wasn't immediately returned, but an official with the office said a statement would be issued later.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
