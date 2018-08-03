Body found on highway near Arkansas-Oklahoma border; police say man was run over by 4 or 5 vehicles

A man's body was found along a highway near the Arkansas-Oklahoma border early Thursday, police said.

According to West Siloam Springs, Okla., Police Chief Larry Barnett, his department received a call about a body on U.S. 412 about 5:30 a.m.

He estimated the man had been run over by four or five vehicles between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. and said he couldn't be immediately identified.

"There is no way to even be able to tell if it was foul play or if the person was just walking down the road or if they got into a fight," Barnett said. "There were no vehicles around; we have no idea where he came from."

The body was found in the eastbound lane, Barnett said. The speed limit along that stretch of four-lane highway is 70 mph, he said.

Police have interviewed the drivers of several vehicles who ran over the body after it was laying on the road as well as several drivers who witnessed the body in the road. None of the drivers reported initially hitting the body, and everyone who saw it thought it was a deer, Barnett added.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Tulsa and will have to be identified by fingerprints or DNA, according to the chief. The Oklahoma State Police and Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation are helping with the investigation, Barnett said.

West Siloam Springs is located in northeast Oklahoma and lies on the state's border with Arkansas.