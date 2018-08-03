Darvill's 2-out hit catapults Drillers

TEXAS LEAGUE

DRILLERS 5, TRAVELERS 1

A two-out, two-run single by third baseman Wes Darvill gave the Tulsa Drillers all the cushion they needed Thursday in a 5-1 victory over the Arkansas Travelers in front of 5,767 at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

The Drillers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by catcher Cael Brockmeyer, then added to its lead with Darvill's single in the third. Second baseman Zach McKinstry started the inning with a single, but was forced out at second base when right fielder Logan Landon reached. Landon moved to third on Eric Peterson's double through the hole at shortstop to set up Darvill whose hit made it 3-0.

The lead grew to 5-0 in the seventh inning. Landon hit a one-out double and moved to third when Peterson struck out swinging on a passed ball by Travs catcher Ryan Scott. Shortstop Gavin Lux then hit his first home run of the season to right field on a 1-2 pitch.

Arkansas' lone run came in the top of the eighth inning on an RBI double by Eric Filia that scored Scott, who had reached on a throwing error by Lux with one out.

Tulsa starter Justin DeFratus (4-3) got the victory after allowing Arkansas' lone run, which was unearned, on 3 hits with 1 walk and 7 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings. Ashton Goudeau (0-3) took the loss for the Travs, allowing 3 earned runs on 7 hits with a walk and a strikeout in 4 innings.

Sports on 08/03/2018