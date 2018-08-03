Former Little Rock doctor pleads guilty in sex case

A former Little Rock doctor accused of molesting a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge in Pulaski County Circuit Court, records show.

Circuit Judge Wendell Griffin sentenced 54-year-old James Nesmith on Monday to five years of supervised probation, according to the plea agreement.

Nesmith was also ordered to pay a $15,000 fine, surrender his medical license, register as a sex offender and avoid contact with minors.

Nesmith was arrested in October on one count of second-degree sexual assault after the victim said the doctor grabbed his genitals when he was 14 years old, authorities said then.

Nesmith, who was an associate professor at UAMS and a physician at Arkansas Children's Hospital at the time of his arrest, surrendered to authorities after the allegations.

