Ex-Hog gets first MLB victory in Rays' sweep

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 4, ANGELS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jalen Beeks had quite a turnaround.

Beeks (Arkansas Razorbacks, Fayetteville) got his first major league victory after a disastrous performance in his Tampa Bay debut, C.J. Cron had a two-run single and the Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Thursday.

Poor play at Tropicana Field wasn't the only concern for the Angels, who have lost four consecutive overall. Star Mike Trout, a former Arkansas Traveler, didn't play because of a bruised right wrist and is listed as day to day. The two-time MVP was hurt when he slid into third base during a stolen base attempt on Wednesday night.

"I caught my hand," Trout said. "Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game (Wednesday). But when I woke up it was pretty sore."

Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said Trout, who underwent treatment during the game, was not available off the bench.

"We'll take a look at it tomorrow and see what we have," Scioscia said.

Beeks (1-1), the second pitcher on a bullpen day, allowed 2 runs and 2 hits in 5 innings. The rookie left-hander, acquired from Boston for right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on July 25, gave up 8 runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings against Baltimore in his Tampa Bay debut Saturday.

"I think my stuff played a little better today just because I was attacking, I was in the zone more," Beeks said after his fourth career major league appearance. "A lot of pitches I had in the last outing weren't even close, weren't even competitive pitches."

Beeks struck out four. Both hits came during his final inning.

"It's amazing what throwing the ball over the plate and throwing strikes can do," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said.

Tampa Bay's Hunter Wood (Rogers Heritage) struck out 5 and allowed 1 hit over the first 2 innings. Diego Castillo and Sergio Romo, who worked the ninth for his 13th save, completed the three-hitter.

The Rays are 20-4 (.833) at Tropicana Field since June 11, the best home record in the majors during that stretch.

Andrelton Simmons and Jefry Marte had run-scoring grounders in the seventh for Los Angeles, which has lost 20 of 27 away from home after starting the season 18-8 on the road.

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 4 Jose Abreu hit a tying home run off Jason Adam in the eighth and pinch-hitter Daniel Palka had a three-run home run off Jason Hammel later in the inning, leading host Chicago over Kansas City.

RED SOX 15, YANKEES 7 Steve Pearce homered three times as Boston rallied from an early deficit to beat visiting New York.

RANGERS 17, ORIOLES 8 Jurickson Profar hit a three-run home run and a run-scoring single as host Texas scored 10 runs in the first two innings and routed Baltimore.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 3, ROCKIES 2 Pinch-hitter Jose Martinez sliced an opposite-field single to the right-center field gap off Wade Davis with one out in the ninth inning, driving in the tying and go-ahead runs and lifting St. Louis over visiting Colorado.

NATIONALS 10, REDS 4 Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings for his fifth victory in as many starts, helping host Washington beat Cincinnati.

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 2 Maikel Franco hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift Philadelphia over visiting Miami.

BRAVES 4, METS 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with his first big league triple and reached three times, Johan Camargo hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning, and Atlanta beat host New York.

PADRES 6, CUBS 1 Austin Hedges hit a go-ahead three-run home run, Robbie Erlin pitched two-hit ball over five innings and visiting San Diego beat Chicago.

DODGERS .., BREWERS ..

Sports on 08/03/2018