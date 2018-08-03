Fire Meyer, who learned nothing from Paterno

Usually when coaches are put on administrative leave pending an investigation, they end up getting fired or resigning.

Not all of the time, but mostly. So Ohio State's Urban Meyer -- who must have been asleep during the sickening Joe Paterno-Jerry Sandusky fiasco -- is likely to not be the head coach there much longer.

Meyer, like Paterno, stuck his head in the sand and ignored a huge problem. Both denied knowledge of abuse.

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith was fired recently after allegations of abusing his ex-wife came to light. The issue went back to 2009 and continued in 2015, when she filed for divorce.

Whatever happens to Meyer -- and he deserves to lose his job for lying to everyone, including his bosses -- Smith deserves much worse if guilty.

There is never a right time for a man to use his strength against a woman. Never.

And being one of the great college coaches -- and Meyer is on the same level as Nick Saban when it comes to coaching -- should not save his job.

Winning three national championships in football, including two at Florida, also should not be reason enough for Meyer to skate on his claim he didn't know anything about the 2015 abuse accusation. Brett McMurphy broke the story Wednesday that Meyer's wife and the wives of the entire coaching staff knew about it.

In a text exchange between Courtney Smith and Shelley Meyer in 2015, Meyer said she had to tell her husband about the abuse, and Smith said she should.

Ohio State can probe and investigate all it wants, but it seems all the university needs is a copy of those text messages McMurphy obtained. He also posted 11 pictures of Courtney Smith showing various bruises, abrasions and cuts.

Two heinous crimes, albeit different types of abuse, should get the same result.

Courtney Smith is strong enough to stand up and fight now. She's put her face on the national problem of abuse.

Urban Meyer has joined Paterno as someone who could have made a difference but didn't. Joe Pa was a beloved figure as a football coach and person until it was proven he knew about Sandusky's abuse of young boys. It happened on the Penn State campus and was witnessed by a graduate assistant who told Paterno.

That witness's contract was not renewed, but he sued Penn State and was awarded more than $7 million.

Doing nothing about the abuse cost Paterno dearly. He lost his job and legacy. The same could happen to Meyer.

Head coaches are supposed to be role models and mentors not only for their players but also the students on their campus. Meyer has proven to be neither a role model or a mentor, but he is a guy who allowed abuse to continue when he could have intervened years ago.

If Rick Pitino can be fired at Louisville, even Bobby Petrino at the University of Arkansas, then Meyer's next job will be coaching a small school in a small conference.

No, he won't be on TV -- in the year off between Florida and Ohio State, he was a TV analyst and was awful. He'll coach again if he wants, but never on the big stage and probably not soon.

Ohio State fired Jim Tressel for lying to the NCAA, so a precedent has been set. But the school arrogantly calls itself The Ohio State University, so nothing is set in stone.

This ugly saga will be played out nationally in the weeks to come, and there will be immense pressure on Ohio State officials. One question those in power should ask themselves every day: Would I want my daughter to attend a college where physical abuse goes unreported?

Sports on 08/03/2018