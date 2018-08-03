Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 03, 2018, 11:12 a.m.

Former Arkansas state senator begins federal prison sentence

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:18 a.m.

FILE — Former state Sen. Jake Files walks into the Judge Isaac C. Parker Federal Building in Fort Smith in this Jan. 29 file photo.

FORT SMITH — A former Arkansas state senator has reported to a federal prison in Oklahoma to begin serving an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.

The Southwest Times Record reported that former Sen. Jake Files reported Thursday to the federal prison in El Reno, about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City.

Files pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say he obtained a loan under false pretenses and fraudulently obtained state grants.

The Republican had represented Fort Smith in the state Senate since 2011 and had served as chairman of its Revenue and Taxation Committee. He resigned shortly after his guilty plea.

After completing his prison term, Files will be on supervised release for three years.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

abb says... August 3, 2018 at 10:33 a.m.

Great to hear! Hurry and throw Woods and the others under the jail. Hopefully some of the liberals here will join me in rejoicing that corrupt politicians (D or R) need STIFF penalties. If I'd have my way, they'd be facing firing squads. Our Founding Fathers would be shooting by now.

