Hawks' Harris one to watch

— Sophomore guard Dylan Harris should get his fair share of attention from college coaches in the coming years.

Harris, 6-2, 185 pounds of Union Parish High School in Farmerville, La., was seen by Arkansas during the FAB 48 in Las Vegas last week.

“I’m excited for that,” Harris said. “I want to see what the future brings for me.”

He provided defense and rebounding for the talented 15-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks.

“I’m mostly focused on my rebounding because that’s what I bring to the team, but I’m trying to work on my midrange game too,” Harris said. “I bring good defense to the team, moving without the ball and setting my teammates up with good shots because we have a lot of shooters on our team.”

Hawks chairman Bill Ingram said former Razorback guard Teddy Gipson referred Harris to him.

“Dylan is a guy that’s still developing, but he shows a lot of great potential and I expect him to make big jump last year,” Ingram said. “He’s a long athletic guy and skilled.”

Harris also plays defensive back and receiver for his school's football team. Ingram sees Harris growing over the next few years.

“He has no hair on his face and none on his legs,” Ingram said.

Harris confirmed Ingram’s suspicions.

“My doctor said I’m suppose to be at least 6-9,” said Harris, whose father is 6-6.