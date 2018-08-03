Hogs land Texas DT Enoch Jackson

Arkansas has landed the commitment of highly regarded defensive tackle Enoch Jackson.

Jackson, 6-1, 270, of Mansfield (Texas) Mansfield Legacy, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from Clemson, Texas Tech, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma State, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and others. He had narrowed his list down to the Razorbacks, Clemson and Texas Tech.

“I just love the Arkansas coaching staff and loved them when they were at SMU,” Jackson said recently. “I like what they are doing up there and when they went to Arkansas, I just followed them there and I really like what they have going there now. I love their coach in Chad Morris.”

Legacy Coach Chris Melson said Jackson's effort is the best he's been around.

"His motor and the way he plays the game is second-to-none," Melson said. "I've never coached one like him. I've coached some good ones, but his motor is better than everybody. He plays with great passion and he loves to play."

Jackson is a team captain for the Broncos.

"Person-wise, he's one of my all-time favorite humans that I've been able to coach," Melson said. "He has an infectious personality, smiling and always having a good time. He enjoys the coaches and his teammates and he's a leader on my football team."

ESPN rates Jackson a 3-star prospect, the No. 44 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 68 prospect in Texas. He’s the sixth pledge from the Lone Star State for the Hogs. Cornerbacks coach Mark Smith and defensive tackles coach John Scott Jr. recruited Jackson with Smith being the lead.

Arkansas is recruiting two of his teammates, safety Jalen Catalon and defensive end Taurean Carter, and appear to be in good shape with both. Catalon recently visited Fayetteville for the Wooo Pig Nic while Carter visited the Hogs with Jackson on Feb 24.

The Hogs hosted numerous prospects on Feb. 24 and have secured the commitment from six of the visitors. Cornerback commitment Adonis Otey visited Fayetteville a day later on Feb. 25 with several Tennessee prospects.

Jackson recorded 53 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 2 quarterback hurries and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior.

“I think definitely my get-off, my power and my bullrush are my biggest strengths,” Jackson said. “I am going to have to work on fighting through double teams instead of trying to fight them both.”

The Hogs now have 17 commitments for the 2019 class.