Hogs officially welcome fall drills

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas opens training camp under first-year Coach Chad Morris with an evening practice today, 29 days from its season opener against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1.

The Razorbacks will be trying to bounce back from a 4-8 showing and a last-place finish in the SEC West and trying to break a stretch of five lower-tier finishes in six years in the nation's toughest division.

Arkansas' only winning record in SEC play since going 6-2 in 2011 and entering the final weekend of the regular season ranked No. 3 in the nation, has been a 5-3 mark in 2015. The Hogs are 13-35 in the SEC since the big run in 2011 with three last-place finishes.

However, enthusiasm is up under Morris and his staff of aggressive recruiters, who have scored a flurry of highly regarded commitments and pushed their class of 2019 ranking up to No. 21 by 24/7 Sports.

For the present, the Razorbacks face the challenge of establishing an identity in Year One under Morris following a hard-grinding summer session under strength and conditioning coach Trumain Carroll and his staff. Morris lauded the efforts of the Razorbacks on Monday.

"I really want to commend our players," Morris said. "I think it's really important that these guys understand the appreciation level we have for them and the hard work and dedication they've put forth through the coaching change in December.

"I know it's been difficult. It's been challenging on them to buy into a new system, new faces, new names. They have done a remarkable job. Never batted an eye in any resistance in any shape, form or fashion."

The Razorbacks underwent a group-by-group weigh-in Thursday night, hammering home the impact of their strength and conditioning work during the offseason.

The opening of camp leads to the top five questions the Razorbacks face over the next four weeks.

• Who among lesser-known players can rise up and make an impact?

One theme Morris harped on during his position-by-position analysis of the Razorbacks on Monday was that it's time for some players who have been around a couple of years but haven't done a lot on the field to make their presence known, or as Morris called it, "to take that next step."

Among the players he specifically mentioned in that group: offensive lineman Jalen Merrick, tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, wide receiver La'Michael Pettway, quarterback Daulton Hyatt, defensive end Jamario Bell, defensive lineman Briston Guidry and linebackers Deon Edwards, Dee Walker, Alexy Jean-Baptiste, Giovanni LaFrance.

"Alexy Jean-Baptiste, same thing with him as I've shared with some of these other guys," said Morris of the 6-2, 235-pound sophomore who has battled through foot problems. "It's time to figure this out. It's time to take a step in the right direction and let's be a contributor on this football team."

• Who will play at quarterback?

Perhaps this should be question No. 1 because the way it plays out will have such a large bearing on whether the Razorbacks can begin their rebound this season.

"Quarterback position, I know that's kind of the main one that everybody wants to hear about and talk about, but there's no update outside of the fact that they've all had a really good summer," Morris said. "I think each one of them ... brought their own unique leadership styles and skills that were needed at a time in the summer. One guy may be more impactful than the other guy on a certain day or certain week, maybe some things that we've gone through."

Morris didn't go into great detail about the main contenders, junior Ty Storey and sophomore Cole Kelley, who took the greatest amount of reps with the starters during spring drills.

Morris said Hyatt has got "all the athleticism," and that true freshmen Connor Noland and John Stephen Jones "hit the ground running" and are "very knowledgeable."

• Is there enough depth on the defensive front?

This was the dilemma that triggered Bret Bielema and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads' ill-fated decision to make a switch to the base 3-4 last season.

Three potential starters -- McTelvin "Sosa" Agim, Randy Ramsey and T.J. Smith -- have enough starts and playing time under their belts, though they've moved all around the front and, in Ramsey's case, at outside linebacker, to operate well in the SEC.

For Agim to operate inside and out as coordinator John Chavis and position coaches Steve Caldwell and John Scott Jr. envision, strong play from Austin Capps, Armon Watts, Briston Guidry and Smith will be key. The depth at end is not great, but Agim, Ramsey, Bell, Gabe Richardson and Taylor could be a solid mix if they stay healthy.

• Who will make the rotation at receiver?

Position coach Justin Stepp probably has the most difficult sorting job on the staff in camp. He's working with a large group in which potential abounds but there is no established go-to star. Senior Jared Cornelius, if he returns to form from Achilles' surgery, would be in the top wave, along with Jonathan Nance, the top returner with 37 catches for 539 yards and 5 touchdowns, and La'Michael Pettway (6-92). Deon Stewart (33-404, 3) and Jordan Jones (21-401, 3) had more than 400 receiving yards last year, but were inconsistent with the new attack in the spring.

Youngsters like De'Vion Warren, the team's best return man in 2017, Mike Woods, Jarrod Barnes and Koilan Jackson, when he returns to full speed after knee surgery, are also in the running with walk-ons like Tyson Morris and Tobias Enlow, who had good springs.

Morris also hinted at the addition of other receivers Monday, which would likely include Kansas transfer Chase Harrell, a 6-4, 230 pounder.

• Can the defense make a significant leap this fall?

For the Razorbacks to make any kind of splash in the SEC, even a run toward the middle tier in the division, the numbers on defense have to be vastly improved.

Arkansas was in the historic lows category last year with 5.0 yards allowed per carry, 36.2 points allowed per game, a staggering 42.1 points allowed per conference game, and 2,353 rushing yards allowed.

There are more veteran impact players on defense this year than the Hogs have boasted since probably the No. 10 defense of 2014.

A healthy Ryan Pulley at cornerback would be a great start for this unit, which is expected to exert more pressure, and thus rack up more sacks and tackles for loss, under Chavis. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw and De'Jon Harris are a strong combo on the second tier, while Agim and Ramsey lead the front. Bringing along safeties to pair with senior Santos Ramirez and true sophomore Kamren Curl is imperative. If a handful of sophomores and juniors who have been under the radar can emerge, this unit could be in position to make a legitimate leap.

