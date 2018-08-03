Little Rock woman faces trafficking charge after trying to get youth a job as exotic dancer, police say

Authorities said they arrested a Little Rock woman accused of trying to traffick a female minor at a central Arkansas nightclub.

Inkera Kelley, 25, was booked at 2:15 a.m. Friday into the Pulaski County jail on charges of trafficking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records show.

Jacksonville police said Kelley went to Peaches Gentlemen's Club at 12:30 a.m. Thursday with a person believed to be underage and tried to get her a job as an erotic dancer, according to a jail report.

Police wrote that the owner of the club at 2221 W. Main St. in Jacksonville told them to come back another time because the girl did not have an ID.

The pair returned at 11 p.m. that day and provided an ID, but the owner did not believe it belonged to her, the report states.

Kelley remained at the Pulaski County on Friday afternoon in lieu of $35,000 bond, records show.