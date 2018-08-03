Lottery ticket that's a $25,000-a-year winner sold in central Arkansas, currently unclaimed

Someone bought a lottery ticket in central Arkansas that is worth $25,000 a year for the rest of the buyer's life, officials said Friday.

According to a news release, the $2 Lucky for Life ticket was purchased at the Flash Market at 26213 Interstate 30 in Bryant.

The game involves several states and has drawings Mondays and Thursdays, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said.

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawings were 9, 16, 17, 20, 23 and the Lucky Ball number was 3, the release states. The central Arkansas winner matched all five numbers but not the Lucky Ball, which would have netted the buyer $7,000 a week for life.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

A 62-year-old North Little Rock man won the $25,000-a-year prize in March but instead selected the cash option of $390,000, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Robert Norwood Jr. bought that winning ticket from the Phillips 66 at 11615 Cantrell Road in Little Rock.