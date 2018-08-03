Man accused of opening fire on Fayetteville's Dickson Street arrested again

FAYETTEVILLE — A 26-year-old Arkansas man who is accused of opening fire along Dickson Street in Fayetteville last month has been arrested again.

Emmitt Cosen of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued accusing him of violating the conditions of his bond. The warrant lists charges of delivery of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a certain person, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, false imprisonment and domestic battering.

Cosen had been arrested in April and also was also out on bail before the July 26 Dickson Street gunfire. In the July case, he is accused of firing shots into the air while driving past JJ's Grill after getting into a fight and being told to leave the restaurant earlier that day, according to a preliminary police report.

A preliminary police report said he was arrested April 10 after he beat a woman who was three months pregnant with his child, tied her down and forced her to swallow Xanax pills.

Cosen also was charged in March with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Cosen had been under surveillance after he sold marijuana to a confidential informant working with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force over the span of a few months, according to police. Authorities found 16 pounds of marijuana in a storage unit Cosen rented, according to an arrest report.

Cosen remained in the Washington County jail on Friday with bail not set.