Martinez’s single in ninth lifts Cards over Rockies

Jose Martinez is making the most of his limited opportunities.

Martinez sliced an opposite-field pinch-hit single to the right-center field gap off Wade Davis with one out in the ninth inning, driving in the tying and go-ahead runs and lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Thursday.

“Trying to put the ball in play, trying just to get one run, that’s the most important thing,” Martinez said.

Greg Garcia singled with one out against Davis (1-4) and took third on a single by rookie Harrison Bader.

Bader stole second, and Martinez singled on a high fastball, giving the Cardinals their ninth walk-off win this season.

It was the first career walk-off RBI for Martinez, whose playing time has decreased since Mike Shildt became the interim manager on July 14.

Davis has a career-high five blown saves in 36 chances.

Colorado, which began the day one game back for the NL’s second wild card, lost three of four at the Cardinals. The Rockies had been seeking to tie the franchise record of nine straight series without a series loss but instead lost a series for the first time since dropping two of three at San Francisco from June 26-28.

Chasen Shreve (3-2), acquired from the New York Yankees on Saturday, pitched a perfect ninth in his second appearance for the Cardinals.

“This is a focused group that’s really dedicated to playing good baseball and to moving this thing forward and to win games and to put us in position even further than where we are now,” Shildt said. “This team wants to play in the playoffs.”

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 2 Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Kyle Barraclough (0-5) walked Rhys Hoskins to start the inning and Scott Kingery ran for him. Carlos Santana reached on an infield single with one out and Asdrubal Cabrera walked to load the bases. Barraclough’s first pitch to Nick Williams was behind him and kicked hard off the backstop. The Phillies challenged but a video review confirmed the ball did not hit Williams. However, he drove in the tying run on a groundout. Franco followed with a high drive on a 2-0 pitch into the seats in left. He flipped his bat backward between home plate and first base, jogged without a helmet and was swarmed by teammates after he circled the bases. The Phillies remained a half-game in front of Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves beat the Mets 4-2.

BRAVES 4, METS 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with his first big league triple and reached three times, Johan Camargo hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 4-2 Thursday night to extend their winning streak to four. Mike Foltynewicz (8-7) won for the first time since July 11, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Three pitchers followed with one-hit relief as the Braves improved to 10-3 against the Mets this year. New York dropped a season-low 18 games under .500 at 44-62.

NATIONALS 10, REDS 4 Max Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings for his fifth win in as many starts, helping the Washington Nationals to a 10-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. Scherzer (15-5) also singled in a run off Tyler Mahle (7-9) during a six-run second inning as the Nationals won their third straight and moved two games above .500 for the first time since July 7. Washington slugger Bryce Harper hit his 26th homer of the season, a blast into the second deck in right-center in the eighth. Trea Turner connected for his 14th homer in the same inning and finished with four RBIs for the third-place Nationals, who remained five games back of Philadelphia and 4½ behind Atlanta in the NL East. Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suarez belted his 25th homer, the only major blemish for Scherzer, who allowed four hits and two walks.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 6, ROYALS 4 In a matchup of teams on track to both lose 100 or more games, the White Sox avoided getting swept in a three-game series. Jose Abreu hit a tying home run off Jason Adam in the eighth and pinch-hitter Daniel Palka had a three-run homer off Jason Hammel later in the inning, leading Chicago over the Kansas City Royals 6-4 Thursday. Kansas City overcame a 2-0 deficit when pinch-hitter Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Xavier Cedeno (1-0), but Abreu homered with one out in the bottom half against Adam (0-3). Chicago (38-70) won for the second time in eight games. Kansas City (34-74) had been seeking its first three-game sweep at the White Sox since June 13-15, 2014.

RAYS 4, ANGELS 2 Jalen Beeks had quite a turnaround. Beeks got his first major league win after a disastrous performance in his Tampa Bay debut, C.J. Cron had a two-run single and the Rays completed a three-game sweep by beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Thursday. Poor play at Tropicana Field wasn’t the only concern for the Angels, who have lost four straight overall. Star Mike Trout didn’t play because of a bruised right wrist and is listed as day to day. The two-time MVP was hurt when he slid into third base during a stolen base attempt on Wednesday night. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Trout, who underwent treatment during the game, was not available off the bench. Beeks (1-1), the second pitcher on a bullpen day, allowed two runs and two hits in five innings. The rookie left-hander, acquired from Boston for right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on July 25, gave up eight runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings against Baltimore in his Tampa Bay debut Saturday. Beeks struck out four. Both hits came during his final inning. RED SOX 15, YANKEES 7 Steve Pearce homered three times, the second a three-run drive in an eight-run fourth inning as the Boston Red Sox rallied from an early deficit to beat the New York Yankees 15-7 on Thursday night and take a season-high 6½-game lead in the AL East. In the opener of a four-game series that gave New York the potential to erase most of its division deficit, the Red Sox instead opened a bigger gap, taking advantage of manager Aaron Boone’s decision to pull starter CC Sabathia after three innings with a 4-2 lead. Jonathan Holder (1-2) faced seven batters and did not record an out. Mookie Betts had four hits and two walks, reaching safely all six times he came to the plate. Pearce, J.D. Martinez, Ian Kinsler and Andrew Benintendi had three hits apiece for Boston, which has won five of its last six games and 20 of its last 25 to match a season-high 42 games above .500. Didi Grigorius homered twice, Aaron Hicks hit one and Giancarlo Stanton got his 25th of the season for the Yankees, who have lost just twice in the past week but dropped two games in the division.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 3, Colorado 2 Washington 10, Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 5, Miami 2 Atlanta 4, NY Mets 2 San Diego 6, Cubs 1 Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, (n) San Francisco at Arizona, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4, LA Angels 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4 Boston 15, NY Yankees 7 Texas 17, Baltimore 8 Toronto at Seattle, (n)

CARDINALS 3, ROCKIES 2