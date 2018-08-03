Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 03, 2018, 4:53 p.m.

Meth found at home of Arkansan accused of running woman off state highway, sheriff says

By Jaime Dunaway

This article was published today at 3:03 p.m.

walter-crump-49-of-harrisburg

PHOTO BY POINSETT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Walter Crump, 49, of Harrisburg.

An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after a woman accused him of running her off a state highway in his vehicle, according to news release.

A woman told Poinsett County deputies she was driving home about 4:45 p.m. on Arkansas 214 when she noticed 49-year-old Walter Crump sitting in his truck where she would normally turn onto Bay Lane. To avoid a confrontation, she passed him and continued east, the release states.

Deputies wrote that Crump followed her and drove his truck beside her car, telling her to stop. When she refused, he ran into her vehicle, causing it to veer into a ditch.

A deputy spotted Crump driving west on the highway and made a traffic stop.

The releases states a subsequent search of Crump's home on Crump Road in Harrisburg yielded 4.2 grams of crystal meth, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia.

Crump was arrested and threatened to kill the victim before being taken to the Poinsett County jail, the sheriff wrote. Crump remained in jail Friday afternoon with no bail set.

He faces charges of aggravated assault on a family member, first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and several misdemeanor offenses.

0boxerssuddenlinknet says... August 3, 2018 at 3:24 p.m.

can you say STUPID MAN ?

MaxCady says... August 3, 2018 at 4:32 p.m.

Looks like he didn't eat all his jail house supper. He better get used to it!

