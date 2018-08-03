Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 03, 2018, 3:08 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Spontaneous office pool wins $543 million lottery jackpot

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:29 p.m. Updated today at 2:48 p.m.

in-this-july-25-2018-file-photo-california-lottery-official-mike-neis-right-watches-as-amol-sachdev-hangs-a-sign-over-his-familys-store-ernies-liquors-where-a-mega-millions-lottery-ticket-worth-more-than-500-million-was-sold-in-san-jose-calif

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/JEFF CHIU, FILE

In this July 25, 2018, file photo, California Lottery official Mike Neis, right, watches as Amol Sachdev hangs a sign over his family's store, Ernie's Liquors, where a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth more than $500 million was sold in San Jose, Calif.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of California co-workers who decided to play the lottery on a whim won last month's $543 million Mega Millions jackpot, the largest prize ever on a single state ticket, the California Lottery said Friday.

The 11 co-workers who work in the financial industry in the San Francisco Bay Area said they don't have a regular lottery pool but decided to chip in $2 a piece when they heard how big the jackpot had become, the Lottery said in a news release Friday.

"It was spur of the moment," said Roland Reyes, the only person among the co-workers whose name has been released.

Reyes and his newly multimillionaire co-workers, who range in age from 21 to 60, claimed the prize the day after the July 24 draw, the Lottery said.

Remarkably, Reyes said he and his co-workers plan on keeping their jobs, though they declined to specify where the group works.

"We love that company," he said. "We love what we've built there. We have a good time and want to stay together."

The group can take $543 million over 30 years or a lump-sum option of $320.5 million. Both options are before taxes.

They have declined to speak to reporters or be photographed.

Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where Reyes bought the winning ticket, gets $1 million for its role in the jackpot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Spontaneous office pool wins $543 million lottery jackpot

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments

abb says... August 3, 2018 at 1:38 p.m.

They should all move to NV with 0% state income tax. They can buy tax free munis from almost every state. I'd get the heck out of the peoples communist republik of CA ASAP with winnings like that.

( | suggest removal )

zzzzipy12 says... August 3, 2018 at 1:39 p.m.

Well that office will be hiring new employees!

( | suggest removal )

dearlo says... August 3, 2018 at 2:02 p.m.

I spent 5.00 and won 7.00 yea I'm rich!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online