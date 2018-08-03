Ogando, Naturals down Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD -- Emilio Ogando has struggled to throw strikes this season, but he continued his dominance of Springfield on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The left-hander threw six scoreless innings to lead Northwest Arkansas to a 9-1 win over Springfield.

Ogando came into the game with a Texas League-high 62 walks in 85 innings and 6.04 ERA, the second-highest in the league among starting pitchers. But he's thrown well this season against the Cardinals. His good fortune against Springfield (18-23) continued as he improved to 3-1 in five starts and lowered his ERA to 0.70.

Ogando improved to 8-6, a staff-high in victories. He allowed no runs on four hits over six innings, while striking out two and walking three.

Gabe Speier followed with two scoreless innings. But Springfield scored a run in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk off Walker Sheller.

The Naturals (15-25) supplied plenty of offense in support of Ogando and company. Samir Duenez led the hit parade, going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and driving in four runs. Three other Naturals added two hits each.

Northwest Arkansas took a quick lead with three runs in the bottom of the first against Springfield starter Matt Pearce (0-3). Alex Liddi slapped a two-out, two-run single, while Duenez added an RBI-double.

Short Hops:

• Springfield's Tommy Edman extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single leading off the game.

• Kort Peterson's run-scoring triple in the fourth gave him is 13th RBI in his last 11 games. He also doubled and scored later in the game.

• Northwest Arkansas has now won 11 of its last 16 games.

On Deck: Scott Blewett (5-6 5.65 ERA) will start on the mound for Northwest Arkansas in the 7:05 p.m. start. Springfield counters with RHP Casey Meisner (0-0 4.50 ERA).

Today's Promotion: The Naturals will be wearing special pink jerseys for Pink in the Park Night, and the jerseys will be available for fans to obtain through a silent auction, which will be going during the game. Proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation. There also will be post-game fireworks.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 08/03/2018