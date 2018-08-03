Subscribe Register Login
Friday, August 03, 2018, 1:06 p.m.

PHOTO: Dozens of goats escape, chow down in neighborhood

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:10 p.m.

scores-of-goats-much-on-the-flora-and-fauna-in-a-residential-area-of-boise-idaho-on-friday-aug-3-2018

PHOTO BY RUTH BROWN/IDAHO STATESMAN VIA AP

Scores of goats much on the flora and fauna in a residential area of Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Aug 3, 2018.

BOISE, Idaho — About 100 escaped goats have munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away.

Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood Friday morning before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.

It's not clear where the goats came from or how they got loose.

Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.

