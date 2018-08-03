Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Dozens of goats escape, chow down in neighborhood
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:10 p.m.
BOISE, Idaho — About 100 escaped goats have munched on manicured lawns in Idaho's capital city before being rounded up and hauled away.
Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood Friday morning before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.
It's not clear where the goats came from or how they got loose.
Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Dozens of goats escape, chow down in neighborhood
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.