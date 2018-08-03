Restaurant or pub planned as part of $200,000 redo of historic buildings in Little Rock's Stifft Station neighborhood

A restaurant or pub is planned as part of a $200,000 redevelopment of two historic buildings on West Markham Street in the Stifft Station area of Little Rock.

Teeter Property Group LLC, led by Brian Teeter, acquired the Coley Building at 3011-3013 W. Markham, once home to Buice Drug Store, for $450,000 in April. The same month he acquired the Allen Building, next door at 3015 W. Markham, for $435,000.

Teeter told the Little Rock Board of Adjustment that he expects to complete renovations on the Coley Building, which has a finished upstairs apartment. He is applying for federal and state historic tax credits for the work on the buildings, both of which are more than 80 years old.

Teeter plans to use the Coley Building as a real estate office and showroom. He told the board he detects "strong market interest" in the Allen Building, but has no commitments yet.

He won a parking variance from the board and an endorsement from the Capitol View/Stifft Station Neighborhood Association, which wanted him to limit any business to a 10 p.m. closing time and any restaurant be limited to selling beer and wine.

— Noel Oman