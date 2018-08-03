Suspects in kidnap, killing of Arkansas woman in court

The two teens held without bail in the abduction and slaying of a Faulkner County woman appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, authorities said, but prosecutors have not filed formal charges in the case.

Prosecuting Attorney Luke Ferguson said Robert Lee Smith, Jr., 16, and Tacori D. Mackrell, 18, and their attorneys appeared before Judge Troy Braswell.

Ferguson said the prosecution has not filed formal charges against Smith and Mackrell, but the two are being held in the Faulkner County jail and face possible charges of of capital murder, robbery, kidnapping and theft.

Ferguson said he is reviewing the case and that the Conway Police Department and Faulkner County and Jefferson County sheriff's offices continue to investigate.

Another status hearing has been scheduled for the first week of September, Ferguson said, adding that the prosecution must file charges within 60 days of a suspect's arrest. He expects to meet that deadline.

Smith and Mackrell were arrested July 16. Authorities said the two kidnapped Elvia Fragstein, 72, of Wooster on July 7 after she left the TJ Maxx in Conway.

The teens are accused of killing Fragstein and dumping her body in Jefferson County, where authorities found it July 11.

Authorities began searching for Fragstein after her husband reported her missing.

