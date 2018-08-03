Teenager arrested after body of man found in North Little Rock woods

Authorities are not yet sure what sent a North Little Rock teenager running to his father's house around midnight Wednesday to confess a slaying.

And, a day after the death, Pulaski County sheriff's deputies don't yet know the identity of Warren Emerson Goodrum's purported victim, either, authorities said. The teen's age wasn't available Thursday evening.

After his son arrived at his home with blood on his clothes and talking about a possible homicide, Goodrum's father called and reported the death to law enforcement officials, according to Lt. Cody Burk, spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Deputies found the body of a man at 11 a.m. Thursday after searching for hours with police dogs, four-wheelers and an infrared-capable drone through a wooded area near 10609 MacArthur Drive, Burk said.

Deputies were unable to identify the victim, Burk said. The body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory, but Burk said medical examiners had not yet determined an identity as of Thursday evening. Burk said the man was likely between 18 and 20 years old.

No cause of death had been released.

Burk said the body was found about a half mile into the woods, just off a trail that runs from MacArthur Drive to Firestone Street.

Burk said because the body was found so deep in the woods, investigators suspect that is where he died.

Woodrum used the trail, Burk said, to travel from the scene of the homicide to the residence of his father, who lives along Firestone Street.

Deputies said Woodrum confessed again to the killing after being read his Miranda rights to remain silent, according to jail documents.

Deputies arrested Woodrum on a charge of capital murder Thursday and booked him into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained with no bail set as of Thursday evening.

