Arkansas teen faces rape counts after Hot Springs woman attacked in bed

HOT SPRINGS -- A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning in the rape of a woman in her bed, who also was beaten and choked.

Cory Terrance Gibson Jr., who lists a Brenda Street address, was taken into custody shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday and charged as an adult with felony counts of rape, punishable by up to life in prison, and aggravated assault, punishable by up to six years.

The charges were filed in Garland County Circuit Court, and Gibson was initially held with no bail set in the juvenile detention center. He appeared Thursday morning in circuit court before Judge John Homer Wright and pleaded innocent to both counts. Wright then set his bail at $100,000.

According to court records, Wright issued an order barring Gibson from any contact with the victim. Wright also granted a prosecution request for a gag order in the case and for a request for DNA testing of Gibson. Deputy Public Defender Mark Fraiser appeared with Gibson at the hearing and indicated he planned to file a motion to try to have the case remanded to Garland County Juvenile Court. A motion hearing is set for Sept. 24.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Hot Springs police responded to a call about a rape that had just occurred. When police arrived they were met by a woman, 25, in front of the residence.

She stated that someone known to her as "Cory" had assaulted her and raped her in her bedroom. Officers noted she had bruises on her face, neck and arms consistent with her statement. She also had a cut on her bottom lip.

While talking to the victim, officers located a person matching the description of the attacker at a nearby intersection and detained him. The woman reportedly identified Gibson as the attacker.

Detective Jarret Cantrell responded to CHI St. Vincent hospital to interview the victim further. She stated she woke up in her bedroom with "Cory" standing next to her bed masturbating.

She said she attempted to confront him when he grabbed her by the throat and began punching her in the face. She said he told her, "You know you want it" during the assault. After punching her, she said he raped her.

She said the assault continued for about 30 minutes before he finally left the room and went upstairs.

