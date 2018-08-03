TIME OUT: Arkansas O-line commitment Beaux Limmer

It's Time Out with Arkansas offensive line commitment Beuax Limmer, who isn't too fond of squirrel brain, but likes the younger version of Jessica Simpson.

Limmer was the Hogs' first commitment for the 2019 class.

Name: Beaux Limmer

State/school: Robert E. Lee Tyler, Texas

Height: 6’5

Weight: 275

Position: OT

40 time: 5.01

I plan to major in:Business

The recruiting process is: fun and scary

My favorite play called in the huddle: power to the right

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: basketball

I'm happiest when: It's snowing

My mom is always on me to: take out the trash

Favorite video game: Fortnite

Favorite NFL player: Joe Thomas

Favorite music: Hip hop/ Rap

Must watch TV show: Americas Got Talent

How would you spend a million dollars? On a new truck

What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility

My biggest pet peeve is: When people text “to” when it should be “too”

My perfect meal is: steak and shrimp

I will never ever eat: Squirrel brain

Dream Date: Jessica Simpson when she was younger

Hobbies: play xbox and basketball

Role model: Joe Thomas

Three words to describe me: determined, humble, driven

Three people I would invite to dinner: Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning, Steve Jobs