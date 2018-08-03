Home /
The Recruiting Guy
TIME OUT: Arkansas O-line commitment Beaux Limmer
This article was published today at 7:52 a.m.
It's Time Out with Arkansas offensive line commitment Beuax Limmer, who isn't too fond of squirrel brain, but likes the younger version of Jessica Simpson.
Limmer was the Hogs' first commitment for the 2019 class.
Name: Beaux Limmer
State/school: Robert E. Lee Tyler, Texas
Height: 6’5
Weight: 275
Position: OT
40 time: 5.01
I plan to major in:Business
The recruiting process is: fun and scary
My favorite play called in the huddle: power to the right
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: basketball
I'm happiest when: It's snowing
My mom is always on me to: take out the trash
Favorite video game: Fortnite
Favorite NFL player: Joe Thomas
Favorite music: Hip hop/ Rap
Must watch TV show: Americas Got Talent
How would you spend a million dollars? On a new truck
What super power would choose if given the option? Invisibility
My biggest pet peeve is: When people text “to” when it should be “too”
My perfect meal is: steak and shrimp
I will never ever eat: Squirrel brain
Dream Date: Jessica Simpson when she was younger
Hobbies: play xbox and basketball
Role model: Joe Thomas
Three words to describe me: determined, humble, driven
Three people I would invite to dinner: Tim Tebow, Peyton Manning, Steve Jobs
