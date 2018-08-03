Police: Tractor-trailer runs stop sign, kills Arkansas driver, girl in crash

Two people were killed, including a minor, when a tractor-trailer ran a stop sign on Thursday in southwest Arkansas and hit a pickup, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Troopers said the wreck occurred at 11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 371 and Arkansas 355 near Nashville in Howard County.

A 2016 International tractor-trailer was heading north on the state highway when it went through a stop sign and hit the driver's side of a 2003 Ford F-150 traveling west on U.S. 371, the report states.

Police said the pickup driver, 33-year-old William Edwards of Texarkana, and a female minor, whose name and age were not released, suffered fatal injuries.

A male youth who was riding in the pickup was also listed as hurt.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 282 people have died in accidents on Arkansas roads so far this year.