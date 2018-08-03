UALR releases road non-conference games

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock released its women’s non-conference road schedule Thursday.

UALR will travel to Louisiana Tech on Nov. 9 to start the season and will also hit the road for games against LSU, Tulsa, Memphis and Missouri State. The game at LSU on Nov. 25 will be the second of three games against SEC opponents, while the games against Tulsa (Dec. 17), Memphis (Dec. 21) and Missouri State (Dec. 30) will come consecutively to close the non-conference.

The Trojans previously announced non-conference home games against Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Kansas State, among others.