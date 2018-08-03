VOLLEYBALL: Arkansas Tech picked to win GAC

Arkansas Tech University received 10 of 12 first-place votes Thursday and 120 points as the Great American Conference’s coaches selected the Golden Suns to win the conference title in their preseason poll.

Harding University received the other two first-place votes and totaled 112 points to finish second. Oklahoma Baptist (101 points), Northwestern Oklahoma State (86 points) and Southern Nazarene (76 points) round out the top five.

Ouachita Baptist University finished in seventh place with 64 points, followed by Henderson State University (55 points). Arkansas-Monticello was selected 10th (29 points) and Southern Arkansas tied for 11th (17 points) with East Central (Okla.).