WRESTLING: OBU joins Great Lakes Valley Conference
This article was published today at 1:47 a.m.
The Ouachita Baptist University wrestling team joined the Great Lakes Valley Conference on Thursday, becoming the sixth wrestling team in the conference.
During the season, OBU will compete in the NCAA Super Region Four and will be eligible to win the conference championship. The GLVC’s wrestling season is made up of five meets, the first coming in Arkadelphia against Drury during the week of Jan. 21-27. The other four conference duals will be held during a one-day, five-round competition at the University of Indianapolis on Feb. 2.
