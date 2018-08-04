2 since-fired Arkansas sheriff's office workers accused of sexually assaulting inmate

Two since-fired Arkansas sheriff's office employees are accused of sexually assaulting an inmate, authorities said.

Lauren Elliott, 24, of Russellville and Billie Tucker, 48, of Pottsville each face charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to a news release Saturday from the Pope County sheriff’s office.

Tucker faces an additional charge of introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

An investigation began Friday by the Russellville Police Department at the request of Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones after he was informed of possible inappropriate sexual contact between a staff member and inmate.

The sheriff’s office said authorities later determined that two people on staff — Elliott and Tucker — had inappropriate contact with an inmate.

The employees were immediately terminated and arrested, the release states.

“I am heartbroken by the betrayal of two trusted employees and these actions will not be tolerated,” Jones said in a statement.

Elliott and Tucker remained at the Pope County jail as of Saturday morning, according to an online inmate roster. They are scheduled to appear for bond hearings Monday.