Body found in Arkansas sent to medical examiner for identification
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.
MALVERN — Authorities say an unidentified body has been found in southwestern Arkansas.
Hot Spring County Sheriff Mike Cash in Malvern says in a news release Friday that the body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in an effort to identify the remains.
Cash said only that the body was found in Hot Spring County.
The sheriff said the discovery is being investigated by several agencies, including the sheriff's office, Malvern police, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, a drug task force, the state Game and Fish Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office in western Arkansas.
