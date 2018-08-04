Frazier helps Archer overcome rough Pirates debut

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 6

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Frazier's RBI single in the eighth inning helped the Pittsburgh Pirates win in Chris Archer's debut, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Friday night.

Pittsburgh overcame a rough outing by Archer, acquired from Tampa Bay earlier in the week, as he gave up 5 runs and 7 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked four. Despite the uneven performance, the right-hander -- winless in his last eight starts -- received a standing ovation when he was removed during a three-run fifth inning.

The Pirates broke a 6-6 tie in the eighth when Josh Harrison singled with one out off Jordan Hicks (3-3) and Jordy Mercer walked. After pinch-hitter Jose Osuna struck out, Frazier drove in Harrison by grounding a single into center field.

Kyle Crick (2-1) gave up Jedd Gyorko's tying RBI grounder in the top of the eighth.

Felipe Vazquez pitched a scoreless ninth for his 25th save, the most in a season by a Pirates' left-hander. Mike Gonzalez had 24 in 2006.

Pittsburgh improved to a major league-best 17-5 since July 8.

Archer ran into trouble early as Matt Carpenter hit a home run to center field, his 27th, on the game's third pitch. Carpenter extended his franchise record for home runs leading off a game to 23, including eight this season.

Frazier and Starling Marte had three hits for Pittsburgh, which had a total of 12, and Gregory Polanco drove in three runs. Polanco hit a two-run triple and scored on Colin Moran's sacrifice fly in the first inning, then hit a sacrifice fly during a three-run third that pushed the lead to 6-2.

Harrison and David Freese added two hits each for the Pirates.

Rookies Tyler O'Neill and Yairo Munoz each had three of St. Louis' 15 hits and Carpenter, Gyorko and Dexter Fowler added two each. The Cardinals left 16 runners on base while losing for the third time in four games.

St. Louis starter John Gant gave up six runs in four innings.

The Cardinals pulled to 6-5 in the fifth when Gyorko and Fowler hit RBI singles and pinch-hitter Jose Martinez drove in a run with a grounder.

Pittsburgh's Francisco Cervelli and Harrison hit consecutive run-scoring singles to cap the third.

Munoz had an RBI double in the second.

In Cardinals' roster moves Friday, RHP Greg Holland was released after clearing waivers and LHP Tyler Lyons accepted an outright assignment to Memphis. Holland, who tied for the NL lead in saves last season with 41 for Colorado, had a 7.92 ERA in 32 games after being signed to a $14 million, one-year contract.

CUBS 5, PADRES 4 Javier Baez tied his career high with his 23rd home run and took over the National League lead with 84 RBI, helping host Chicago defeat San Diego.

PHILLIES 5, MARLINS 1 Vince Velasquez allowed two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead Philadelphia over visiting Miami.

BRAVES 2, METS 1 Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking double off Jacob deGrom, Anibal Sanchez pitched six effective innings and Atlanta beat host New York.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 3 Eric Thames hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth off embattled Rockies closer Wade Davis, and Milwaukee beat visiting Colorado.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 4, YANKEES 1 Rick Porcello pitched a one-hitter, Steve Pearce homered for the fourth time in two nights and host Boston beat New York.

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2 (10) Yoan Moncada hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, lifting visiting Chicago over Tampa Bay.

ANGELS 7, INDIANS 4 Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in a game for the first time in the major leagues, and Los Angeles defeated host Cleveland.

RANGERS 11, ORIOLES 3 Rougned Odor hit a grand slam and Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos had back-to-back home runs in a seven-run fourth inning as Texas beat visiting Baltimore.

