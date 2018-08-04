Gutierrez leads Naturals past Cardinals

SPRINGDALE -- Kelvin Gutierrez continued his hot hitting for Northwest Arkansas.

Gutierrez collected three hits and four RBIs to lead the Naturals to a 6-3 victory over Springfield on Friday before a crowd of 4,947 at Arvest Ballpark. Gutierrez followed a two-run home run in the fourth inning with run-scoring singles for the Naturals (51-60), who've won 12 of their last 16 games.

It was another strong showing for Gutierrez, who contributed two hits in a 9-1 victory over the Cardinals on Thursday. No. 9 hitter Shane Billings had a home run and a single for Springfield (51-61).

Scott Blewett (6-6) struck out eight in six innings to earn the victory for Northwest Arkansas. Blewett allowed three runs on five hits before Franco Terrero took over.

Northwest Arkansas held a 3-1 lead until the sixth inning when Springfield scored two runs on four hits. The tie didn't last for long thanks to Gutierrez, who lined a single to score Jecksson Flores after Flores slammed a double.

Northwest Arkansas increased its lead to 6-3 with the help of Gutierrez's third hit of the game in the eighth.

The game featured strong defensive plays, including two crips, double plays by Naturals infielders. Springfield threatened to take the lead in the sixth against Blewett, but he was bailed out by a double play started by Erick Mejias at shortstop.

SHORT HOPS

• Shane Billings showed off his offensive and defensive skills while batting ninth for Springfield on Friday.

Billings hit a home run to give Springfield a 1-0 lead in the third inning. He then denied Anderson Miller of a second consecutive hit with a diving catch in center field.

Billings collected his second consecutive hit in the sixth with a leadoff single and scored to tie the game, 3-3.

• Springfield shortstop Tommy Edman extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a single in the sixth inning.

On Deck: Left-hander Foster Griffin (6-12, 5.55 ERA) will take the mound for the Naturals against left-hander Evan Kruczynski for the Cardinals in today's game beginning at 6:05 p.m.

Griffin is 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA in his last three appearances.

Today's Promotion: The first 2,000 fans entering the gates will receive a Salvador Perez bobblehead. Perez is a standout catcher for Kansas City who played for the Naturals in 2011.

Also, Happy Hour from 4:35-5:35 p.m. at the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located before the first base line.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

