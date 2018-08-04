Hall of Fame capsules

A capsule look at the inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Bobby Beathard

General manager/personnel administrator

1966-67 Kansas City Chiefs, 1968-1971 Atlanta Falcons, 1972-77 Miami Dolphins, 1978-1988 Washington Redskins, 1990-99 San Diego Chargers

Contributor nominee. ... Noted for his adept eye for talent through a career that spanned more than three decades. ... Became Redskins general manager in 1978. ... The Redskins' Super Bowl XVII roster included 27 free agents signed by Beathard. ... Named San Diego Chargers general manager in 1990. ... In all, Beathard's teams advanced to seven Super Bowls and won four.

Robert Brazile

Linebacker

6-4, 241 pounds

1975-1984 Houston Oilers

Senior nominee. ... First-round draft pick, sixth overall, by the Oilers in 1975 NFL Draft. ... Held team record with 147 straight games played. ... Earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. ... Career statistics include 13 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries. ... All-Pro five straight seasons, 1976-1980.

Brian Dawkins

Safety

5-11, 200 pounds

1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos

Chosen in second round (61st overall) by Philadelphia in 1996 draft. ... Voted Eagles' defensive MVP five times. ... Helped Eagles to eight playoff appearances. ... Started in four NFC championship games, one Super Bowl. ... First-team All-Pro five seasons (2001, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009). Made 37 career interceptions, returned for 513 yards and 2 touchdowns. ... Made 26 career sacks.

Jerry Kramer

Guard

6-3, 245 pounds

1958-1968 Green Bay Packers

Senior nominee. ... Fourth-round pick (39th overall) by Packers in 1958 NFL Draft. ... Anchored offensive line of Lombardi-era Packers. ... Selected to three Pro Bowls ... Handled team's placekicking duties in 1962-63 and briefly in final season. ... Totaled 177 career points on 90 extra points and 29 field goals converted. ... Remembered for key block that made way for Bart Starr's game-winning touchdown in the famous "Ice Bowl," which was the 1967 NFL Championship Game.

Ray Lewis

Linebacker

6-1, 240 pounds

1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens

First-round pick (26th overall) by Ravens in 1996 NFL Draft. ... Started at middle linebacker in four AFC championship games and two Super Bowls. ... Twice named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 20003). ... Earned MVP honors in Ravens' 34-7 victory over Giants in Super Bowl XXXV after recording 3 tackles, 2 assists and 4 passes defended. ... Named All-Pro eight times. ... First player in NFL history with 40 sacks and 30 interceptions in a career. ... Recorded 41½ career sacks. ... Had 31 interceptions that were returned for 503 yards and 3 TDs. ... Amassed franchise record 2,643 career tackles.

Randy Moss

Wide Receiver

6-4, 210 pounds

1998-2004 and 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers

First-round pick (21st overall) by Vikings in the 1998 NFL Draft. ... Made instant impact with 69 catches for 1,313 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns in rookie season. ... Set NFL record with 23 touchdown receptions in his first season with Patriots in 2007. ... Started in four conference championship games and two Super Bowls. ... Registered 10 or more TD catches in a season nine times. ... Career numbers include 982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 TDs. ... Earned All-Pro honors four times.

Terrell Owens

Wide Receiver

6-3, 224 pounds

1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

Drafted in third round in 1996 by San Francisco. ... Career totals: 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards, 14.8 yards per catch and 153 TDs. ... Yardage total ranks second all-time, touchdown reception total is third most in NFL history. ... Had nine 1,000-yard seasons over 11-year span. ... Led NFL in TD catches three times (16 in 2001, 13 in 2002 and 13 in 2006). ... Voted All-Pro five times (2000-02, 2004, 2007).

Brian Urlacher

Linebacker

6-4, 258 pounds

2000-2012 Chicago Bears

First-round pick (ninth overall) by the Bears in the 2000 NFL Draft. ... Named Defensive Rookie of the Year after registering a career-high 8 sacks and 2 interceptions. ... Bears' all-time leading tackler. ... Led Bears in tackles eight times. ... Career statistics include 41½ sacks and 22 interceptions. ... Scored 5 career TDs (2 interception returns, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 TD reception). ... All-Pro five times.

