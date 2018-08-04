Meyer, Smith speak up about ’15 incident

Urban Meyer defended himself Friday, admitting he was not forthright when questioned last week about 2015 allegations of domestic violence against one of his assistant coaches, but insisting he handled the situation properly at the time.

The assistant Meyer fired, Zach Smith, also spoke up Friday, denying he abused his wife, backing his former boss and placing Ohio State’s athletic director into the middle of the picture.

Two days after Ohio State sidelined Meyer and opened an investigation into what its superstar coach knew and did about the accusations of abuse made against Smith by his ex-wife, the two central figures in this college football drama answered some questions — and left much to be explained.

Meyer posted a statement addressed to Buckeyes fans on Twitter. Part of it reads: “While at the University of Florida and now at the Ohio State University I have always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels. And I did so regarding the Zach Smith incident in 2015. I take that responsibility very seriously and any suggestion to the contrary is simply false.”

Meyer was put on paid administrative leave Wednesday.

While Meyer’s statement was still being digested, Smith went on a Columbus radio station and said Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith questioned him during the 2015 football season about the allegations made by Courtney Smith that fall. Police reports were made about two separate incidents, but Zach Smith has never been criminally charged.

Smith also did an interview with ESPN. He said he never assaulted his wife and any physical injuries she might have suffered were the result of him defending himself.

Zach Smith was fired last week by Meyer, a few days after his wife obtained a protective order against him.