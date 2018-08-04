RAYS

Pham on 10-day DL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have placed recently acquired outfielder Tommy Pham on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured right foot.

Pham was hit on the foot by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney on Thursday.

Tampa Bay obtained the 30-year-old and $500,000 in international signing bonus allocation Tuesday from St. Louis for a trio of minor leaguers: outfielder Justin Williams, left-hander Genesis Cabrera and right-hander Roel Ramirez.

Pham had been a member of the Cardinals organization since being selected in the 16th round of the 2006 amateur draft. After a series of injuries, the center fielder had a breakout season in 2017 when he hit .306 with 23 home runs and 25 steals in 128 games. He was 11th in the NL MVP voting.

Pham hit .248 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI and 10 stolen bases this season for St. Louis. He was hitless in five at-bats over two games with the Rays.

PIRATES

Kang has wrist surgery

PITTSBURGH -- Jung Ho Kang, who finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2015 while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, has undergone season-ending surgery on his left wrist.

The team said the surgery was performed Friday in Pittsburgh.

The 31-year-old infielder had been playing with the Pirates' Class AAA Indianapolis when he first started feeling pain in the wrist on June 20. When the pain continued while taking batting practice on Tuesday, Kang opted for surgery.

Kang has not played in the major leagues since the end of the 2016 season.

He was unable to secure a work visa to travel from his native South Korea to the United States after being was arrested for DUI for a third time in December 2016 in Seoul. He received an eight-month suspended sentence and was not cleared to travel to the U.S. until this April.

Kang played in 16 games between Indianapolis and Class A Bradenton this season, hitting .310 with 3 home runs.

METS

Matz strains arm

NEW YORK -- The Mets placed left-hander Steven Matz on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a flexor pronator strain in his left arm.

Matz and the team believe he will miss only one start.

"We have the time right now just to miss one start," Matz said. "It's not the end of the world and (we can) just let it calm down and try to finish strong."

An MRI Thursday revealed no structural damage, but New York opted to be cautious with the oft-injured Matz. The DL stint will be his fifth since he made his major league debut in 2015.

"Really just more thinking of what the right thing is ... for Matz moving forward," Manager Mickey Callaway said. "It's something that there's no reason to push him through at this point. A different scenario we could, but it doesn't make much sense right now."

INDIANS

Miller rejoins team

CLEVELAND -- Andrew Miller has watched every game for two months and now he's ready to help the Cleveland Indians accomplish something special.

Miller was activated Friday after being out because of inflammation in his right knee. The left-hander, who was on the 60-day disabled list, has been sidelined since May 26. Miller also missed time earlier in the season with a strained left hamstring.

Miller, a key part of Cleveland's bullpen since being acquired in 2016, is 1-3 with one save and a 4.40 ERA in 14 appearances. He pitched 10 scoreless innings to begin the season, but was on the DL from April 26-May 11 with the hamstring injury and struggled after returning.

Cleveland's bullpen is 14th in the AL with a 4.98 ERA, but relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber were acquired from San Diego during the All-Star break. Miller's return will give Manager Terry Francona another option along with Cody Allen.

MARLINS

Fernandez estate settles suit

MIAMI -- The estate of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the families of two other men who were with him in a fatal boat crash in Florida.

Attorney Ralph Fernandez, who represents the All-Star's estate, confirmed Friday that they had reached an agreement Tuesday, which would have been Jose Fernandez's 26th birthday.

The attorney said he couldn't disclose details about the settlement but was happy with the outcome. The lawyer had previously accused state investigators of prematurely concluding that Jose Fernandez was responsible and then altering or ignoring evidence to the contrary.

That investigation found that Fernandez was operating his boat when it hit a Miami Beach jetty in September 2016.

Christopher Royer, an attorney for the estates of Emilio Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25, declined to comment on the settlement.

