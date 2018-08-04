Phil, Tiger point toward feast of golf

The highly anticipated head-to-head event between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is reportedly scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.

According to ESPN's Mike Greenberg, Woods and Mickelson will battle it out for a reported purse of $10 million on either Nov. 23 or Nov. 24. The event will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

When Golf.com's Alan Shipnuck asked about the potential stakes in July, Mickelson said: "It's a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone."

On Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world for 2018, Woods is 16th with $43.3 million in earnings, while Mickelson is 22nd at $41.3 million.

Woods and Mickelson are the two biggest stars of their era in golf, and they both continue to play at a fairly high level.

The 42-year-old Woods is a 14-time major champion, and although he has been ravaged by injuries in recent years, he is on the comeback trail. A sixth-place finish in the British Open last month suggests he is once again a threat to win any tournament.

Mickelson, 48, is a five-time major champion who is one of the few golfers who was able to stand out during a time in which Woods dominated. Mickelson has struggled at times this season, but since his most recent major victory in 2013, he has finished second at a major on three occasions.

Woods' involvement always increases the overall interest in golf significantly, and a made-for-TV event against Mickelson would secure a huge rating while golf fans recover from their turkey-induced comas.

WON'T WASH OFF NOW

A young Connecticut woman didn't want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots star signed 19-year-old Megan Uhrynowski's arm after a practice at Gillette Stadium on Monday night.

Uhrynowski, a college student, told WHDH-TV that a friend had suggested she turn the autograph into a tattoo. She then went to a tattoo parlor the next day and had the five-time Super Bowl champion's signature permanently etched on her arm.

She said she was "freaking out" when Brady responded to her request to sign her arm during an autograph session with fans, adding: "It was probably like the coolest thing."

HE'S FINISHED

When Kobe Bryant says "Mamba out," he means it.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife, took to Instagram to shut down recent speculation that her husband will return to the NBA.

"Kobe will not be coming out of retirement to play again. He doesn't want to play again and frankly we really enjoy spending time together as a family without the crazy game schedule interfering with birthdays, holidays and special events."

The speculation was recently fueled by former Laker and ex-LeBron James teammate Shaquille O'Neal, who told TMZ that "Kobe's coming back."

Whether O'Neal had inside information, wants to see James and Bryant on the same team or was just having fun, he certainly made headlines.

Bryant, 39, retired after the 2015-16 season, his 20th season in the league. Los Angeles has won just 61 games since he hung up his sneakers and is in the midst of a five-year playoff drought. However, with James now on board, the franchise has gone from rebuilding to contending.

QUIZ

What year did Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James play together for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

ANSWER

2009-10 when the Cavs went 61-21 and lost in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals to the Boston Celtics

Sports on 08/04/2018