Saturday, August 04, 2018, 2:08 p.m.

PHOTO: France's first baby panda celebrates his 1st birthday with cake

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:59 p.m.

frances-first-baby-panda-yuan-meng-celebrates-his-first-birthday-with-a-birthday-cake-composed-of-bamboo-honey-apples-oranges-strawberries-and-lemons-at-the-zooparc-de-beauval-in-beauval-central-france-saturday-aug-4-2018

PHOTO BY ZOOPARC DE BEAUVAL VIA AP

France's first baby panda Yuan Meng celebrates his first birthday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons, at the ZooParc de Beauval in Beauval, central France, Saturday Aug. 4, 2018.

PARIS — France's first baby panda celebrated his first birthday Saturday with a cake of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.

The panda named Yuan Meng — which means "accomplishment of a dream" — weighs about 66 pounds. He has recently started eating bamboo while still suckling milk from his mother, Huan Huan.

For the occasion Saturday, the Beauval Zoo south of Paris was open for free to all visitors born on Aug. 4.

Yuan Meng's mother and father Yuan Zi are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting its good ties with France.

Other nations in Europe also have giant pandas, including Austria, Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland.

French first lady Brigitte Macron, considered the panda's "godmother," did not attend Saturday's celebration. She has already gone to see the baby panda twice.

